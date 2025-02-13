SFE Investment Counsel Purchases 18,338 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ)

SFE Investment Counsel lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 192,758 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,338 shares during the quarter. SFE Investment Counsel’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $3,745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSCQ. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Prospera Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 102.2% in the fourth quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 4,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 2,140 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $19.47 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.47. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $19.05 and a twelve month high of $19.64.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 21st were given a dividend of $0.0672 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 21st.

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. The fund will unwind in December 2026 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.

