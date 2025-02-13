TFB Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR)

TFB Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 3,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 747.1% in the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 230.4% during the fourth quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PLTR opened at $117.39 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $267.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 617.87, a P/E/G ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 2.81. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.33 and a fifty-two week high of $118.66. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.84.

In related news, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 450,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total transaction of $31,927,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,002.40. This trade represents a 99.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 11,794 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.80, for a total value of $1,212,423.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 88,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,059,661.20. The trade was a 11.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 13,833,085 shares of company stock worth $924,999,929 over the last 90 days. 12.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PLTR. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $47.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Northland Securities boosted their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $38.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Citigroup upped their target price on Palantir Technologies from $42.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Palantir Technologies from $90.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Palantir Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.44.

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

