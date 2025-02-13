Hartford Investment Management Co. Cuts Position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lessened its holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 590 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $4,202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Capital One Financial by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 1,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. TFB Advisors LLC grew its stake in Capital One Financial by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 1,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Capital One Financial by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,045,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Capital One Financial from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Bank of America cut shares of Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $203.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Argus upgraded Capital One Financial to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Capital One Financial from $182.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $163.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.31.

Capital One Financial Price Performance

NYSE:COF opened at $196.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. Capital One Financial Co. has a one year low of $128.23 and a one year high of $208.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $188.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $167.57. The firm has a market cap of $74.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.94, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.47.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $10.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.22 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 9.45%. Capital One Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.81 EPS. Research analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 15.41 EPS for the current year.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.71%.

Capital One Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.