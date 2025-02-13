Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.520-0.540 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.520. The company issued revenue guidance of $809.0 million-$821.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $813.5 million. Freshworks also updated its Q1 2025 guidance to 0.120-0.140 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on FRSH. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Freshworks from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Freshworks from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Freshworks from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Freshworks from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Freshworks from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Freshworks presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.07.

Freshworks Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ FRSH traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $17.27. The stock had a trading volume of 410,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,097,083. The firm has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.85 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.08. Freshworks has a 52-week low of $10.81 and a 52-week high of $21.61.

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.10). Freshworks had a negative net margin of 14.80% and a negative return on equity of 8.57%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Freshworks will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Freshworks

In other Freshworks news, Director Zachary Nelson sold 8,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.85, for a total transaction of $133,663.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,187 shares in the company, valued at $383,363.95. This represents a 25.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Barry L. Padgett sold 2,345 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total value of $40,568.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $466,356.10. This represents a 8.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,727,211 shares of company stock worth $27,224,746. Company insiders own 19.15% of the company’s stock.

Freshworks Company Profile

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides software-as-a-service products worldwide. It offers Freshworks Customer Service Suite, which provides automated, personalized self-service on various channels, including web, chat, mobile messaging, email, and social; Freshdesk, a ticketing-centric customer service solution; Freshsuccess, a customer success solution; and Freshchat that provides agents with a modern conversational experience to proactively engage customers across digital messaging channels.

Featured Stories

