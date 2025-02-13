Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Bought by Avestar Capital LLC

Avestar Capital LLC raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 11.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,649 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Hemington Wealth Management increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 1,186 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Hidden Cove Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $232,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 86,887 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $21,444,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 79.9% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 95,328 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $23,544,000 after acquiring an additional 42,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. 74.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE LOW opened at $250.32 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $141.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.11. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $211.80 and a 12 month high of $287.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $256.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $258.33.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 22nd. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 38.37%.

In related news, EVP Quonta D. Vance sold 7,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.37, for a total transaction of $1,974,915.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,582,802.11. This represents a 30.12 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LOW shares. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $307.00 to $308.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $229.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $301.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $280.88.

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

