Guardian Asset Advisors LLC Has $3.18 Million Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Guardian Asset Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 40,722 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,599 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF accounts for about 2.0% of Guardian Asset Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Guardian Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $3,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VCSH. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 60.7% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 2,223 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,631,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,806,000 after buying an additional 75,949 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 64.7% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 12,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $995,000 after buying an additional 5,013 shares during the period. Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC now owns 452,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,958,000 after acquiring an additional 11,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Decker Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $145,000.

Shares of VCSH stock opened at $78.06 on Thursday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $76.27 and a 12 month high of $79.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $78.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.50.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.2813 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.28.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

