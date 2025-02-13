Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Bought by Hudock Inc.

Hudock Inc. grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 24.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,037 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 784 shares during the quarter. Hudock Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMD. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 124.6% during the third quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 155 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Compass Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the third quarter worth about $41,000. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMD opened at $111.72 on Thursday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.50 and a fifty-two week high of $227.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $122.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $181.04 billion, a PE ratio of 112.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.65.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.07. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 6.36%. Sell-side analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AMD shares. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $180.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Loop Capital started coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen reduced their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $185.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.70.

Insider Transactions at Advanced Micro Devices

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 76,496 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.66, for a total transaction of $10,912,919.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,566,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $508,834,266.92. The trade was a 2.10 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Philip Guido bought 4,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $107.56 per share, for a total transaction of $499,616.20. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,522 shares in the company, valued at $3,605,626.32. This represents a 16.09 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

