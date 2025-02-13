AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. Cuts Holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,162 shares of the company’s stock after selling 745 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 0.9% of AFT Forsyth & Company Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 45.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,500,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,713,821,000 after acquiring an additional 8,628,060 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 8,217.1% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 5,997,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,735,000 after purchasing an additional 5,925,879 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 16.2% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 41,350,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,576,980,000 after purchasing an additional 5,776,791 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 5,654.2% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,730,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,820,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Constellation Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $96,518,000.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of IJH stock opened at $63.35 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $64.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.96. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $54.76 and a 1-year high of $68.33. The company has a market cap of $88.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

