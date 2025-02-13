Tranquility Partners LLC Has $2.43 Million Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Tranquility Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,870 shares of the company’s stock after selling 221 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Tranquility Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Tranquility Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $2,431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 21,084.0% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 8,491,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,487,984,000 after buying an additional 8,451,521 shares during the period. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1,502.5% in the third quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 895,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,348,000 after buying an additional 839,150 shares during the period. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,931,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2,274.4% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 486,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,088,000 after acquiring an additional 465,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Interstate Bank boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2,324.6% in the third quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 379,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,001,000 after acquiring an additional 363,899 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock opened at $179.70 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52-week low of $156.16 and a 52-week high of $188.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $179.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $177.77.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

