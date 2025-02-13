Hemington Wealth Management Buys 39 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Hemington Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 512 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Hemington Wealth Management’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ingalls & Snyder LLC lifted its position in Caterpillar by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 5,345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,939,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Consolidated Planning Corp lifted its position in Caterpillar by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp now owns 35,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,759,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. MFG Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,308,000. Retirement Guys Formula LLC lifted its position in Caterpillar by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC now owns 4,108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Avion Wealth lifted its position in Caterpillar by 70.5% during the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. 70.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Caterpillar Stock Down 2.8 %

Caterpillar stock opened at $352.10 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $375.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $371.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $307.05 and a 1-year high of $418.50. The company has a market cap of $169.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.12.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $5.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.97 by $0.17. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 58.18% and a net margin of 16.65%. Research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 20.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 21st. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 25.56%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CAT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $455.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $452.00 to $414.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $420.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $350.00 to $357.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Caterpillar from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $365.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $383.13.

Insider Buying and Selling at Caterpillar

In related news, CFO Andrew R. J. Bonfield sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.09, for a total value of $3,800,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 45,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,173,226.38. This represents a 18.12 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 6,279 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $408.59, for a total transaction of $2,565,536.61. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,714,323.35. This trade represents a 15.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

