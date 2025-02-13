Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.10), Zacks reports. Vishay Precision Group had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 6.24%. Vishay Precision Group updated its Q1 2025 guidance to EPS.

Vishay Precision Group Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE:VPG opened at $23.98 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $317.51 million, a PE ratio of 24.22 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a current ratio of 4.41. Vishay Precision Group has a 52-week low of $20.83 and a 52-week high of $35.98.

Get Vishay Precision Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

VPG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley raised Vishay Precision Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $24.50 to $28.50 in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com raised shares of Vishay Precision Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd.

About Vishay Precision Group

(Get Free Report)

Vishay Precision Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets specialized sensors, weighing solutions, and measurement systems in the United States, Israel, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Sensors, Weighing Solutions, and Measurement Systems.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vishay Precision Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vishay Precision Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.