Castle Wealth Management LLC Boosts Position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Castle Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 164.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 337,483 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 209,723 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF makes up 3.1% of Castle Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Castle Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $7,823,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHX. Northwest Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 265,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,989,000 after acquiring an additional 4,666 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $246,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 224.3% during the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. PFG Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 64,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 11.9% during the third quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 69,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,682,000 after purchasing an additional 7,363 shares during the period.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHX opened at $23.93 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.53 and a beta of 1.02. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $19.39 and a 1-year high of $24.23. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.90.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

