Ingalls & Snyder LLC Boosts Stock Position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC lifted its holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,429 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $3,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 352.1% in the third quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 434 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Amphenol in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 89.3% in the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 496 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 50.0% in the third quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 498 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Amphenol during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. 97.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amphenol alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $79.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Amphenol from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.68.

Amphenol Stock Performance

APH stock opened at $69.75 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $71.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.29. Amphenol Co. has a 1-year low of $51.13 and a 1-year high of $79.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The company has a market capitalization of $84.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.42, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.23.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. Amphenol had a return on equity of 25.67% and a net margin of 15.92%. The company had revenue of $4.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 18th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Amphenol’s payout ratio is 34.46%.

Amphenol Profile

(Free Report)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.