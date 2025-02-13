Toray Industries (OTCMKTS:TRYIY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Toray Industries (OTCMKTS:TRYIY – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. Toray Industries had a return on equity of 2.50% and a net margin of 1.87%. Toray Industries updated its FY 2024 guidance to 0.360-0.360 EPS.
Toray Industries Price Performance
OTCMKTS TRYIY traded down $1.72 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $12.30. 44,020 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,880. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.08 and its 200-day moving average is $11.71. Toray Industries has a 52-week low of $8.74 and a 52-week high of $14.76. The company has a market capitalization of $9.85 billion, a PE ratio of 31.54 and a beta of 0.77.
About Toray Industries
