Toray Industries (OTCMKTS:TRYIY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Toray Industries (OTCMKTS:TRYIY – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. Toray Industries had a return on equity of 2.50% and a net margin of 1.87%. Toray Industries updated its FY 2024 guidance to 0.360-0.360 EPS.

OTCMKTS TRYIY traded down $1.72 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $12.30. 44,020 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,880. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.08 and its 200-day moving average is $11.71. Toray Industries has a 52-week low of $8.74 and a 52-week high of $14.76. The company has a market capitalization of $9.85 billion, a PE ratio of 31.54 and a beta of 0.77.

Toray Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, processes, and sells fibers and textiles, performance chemicals, carbon fiber composite materials, environment and engineering products, and life science products in Japan, China, North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers filament yarns, staple fibers, and spun yarns, as well as woven and knitted fabrics of nylon, polyester, acrylics, and others; non-woven fabrics; ultra-fine fibers; and apparel products.

