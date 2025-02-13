Capital Advisors Inc. OK Has $310,000 Position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK lessened its position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 15.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,272 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,174 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $310,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in OXY. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at about $476,000. Rule One Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the third quarter valued at approximately $14,199,000. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 221.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 15,079 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $777,000 after acquiring an additional 10,382 shares in the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP grew its position in Occidental Petroleum by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 990,521 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $48,942,000 after acquiring an additional 50,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,509,000. Institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Occidental Petroleum

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 3,614,015 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $45.60 per share, for a total transaction of $164,799,084.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 264,178,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,046,535,678.40. This represents a 1.39 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have bought 6,854,394 shares of company stock worth $315,101,532 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Price Performance

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Shares of OXY opened at $47.83 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $44.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 1.55. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $45.17 and a 1 year high of $71.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $49.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Several brokerages have recently commented on OXY. Stephens increased their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, January 31st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $58.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.71.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

