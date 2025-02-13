MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.10, Zacks reports. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. had a negative net margin of 4.18% and a negative return on equity of 8.24%. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. Stock Performance

NYSE:MYTE traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $12.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,786. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.08 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.24. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. has a 12-month low of $2.58 and a 12-month high of $12.50.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. Company Profile

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V., through its subsidiary, Mytheresa Group GmbH, operates a luxury e-commerce platform for fashion consumers in Germany, the United States, rest of Europe, and internationally. It offers womenswear, menswear, kids wear, and lifestyle products. The company sells clothes, bags, shoes, accessories, and fine jewelry through online and retail stores.

