MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.10, Zacks reports. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. had a negative net margin of 4.18% and a negative return on equity of 8.24%. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.
MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. Stock Performance
NYSE:MYTE traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $12.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,786. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.08 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.24. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. has a 12-month low of $2.58 and a 12-month high of $12.50.
MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. Company Profile
