Castle Wealth Management LLC Has $236,000 Stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Castle Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Free Report) by 200.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,960 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,640 shares during the period. Castle Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF were worth $236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FNDX. CWM LLC increased its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 14.8% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 440,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,595,000 after acquiring an additional 7,538 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors increased its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 7.9% in the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 31,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,230,000 after acquiring an additional 2,275 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 11.6% in the third quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 41,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,003,000 after acquiring an additional 4,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stage Harbor Financial LLC increased its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 196.5% in the third quarter. Stage Harbor Financial LLC now owns 180,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,982,000 after acquiring an additional 119,882 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:FNDX opened at $24.56 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.84. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 1 year low of $20.78 and a 1 year high of $25.17.

About Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

