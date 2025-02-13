Castle Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Castle Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 194.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,411 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,523 shares during the quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $394,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kennebec Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Phillips Financial Management LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 144.8% in the 3rd quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHD opened at $27.65 on Thursday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $25.16 and a 12-month high of $29.72. The company has a market cap of $19.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.00.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

