R. W. Roge & Company Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

R. W. Roge & Company Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,929 shares of the company’s stock after selling 186 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF makes up approximately 0.4% of R. W. Roge & Company Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. R. W. Roge & Company Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IUSV. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 123,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,840,000 after buying an additional 889 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC now owns 81,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,826,000 after buying an additional 3,344 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $264,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Drake & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Drake & Associates LLC now owns 247,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,678,000 after buying an additional 6,513 shares during the period.
iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Price Performance
NASDAQ:IUSV opened at $94.89 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $94.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.70. The company has a market capitalization of $20.00 billion, a PE ratio of 22.96 and a beta of 0.95. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 1-year low of $83.74 and a 1-year high of $100.29.
The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.
