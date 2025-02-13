BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) Stock Holdings Decreased by Fiera Capital Corp

Fiera Capital Corp lessened its stake in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Free Report) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 868,922 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 20,938 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in BWX Technologies were worth $96,789,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in BWX Technologies by 3.4% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,667 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 45.0% in the 4th quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 290 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 76.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 229 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 25,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,829,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in BWX Technologies by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 779 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on BWXT shares. Barclays lifted their target price on BWX Technologies from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on BWX Technologies from $129.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Alembic Global Advisors raised BWX Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $148.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Bank of America raised their target price on BWX Technologies from $115.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of BWX Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BWX Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.50.

NYSE:BWXT opened at $109.48 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $10.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.25, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.25. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.71 and a 1 year high of $136.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $116.63 and a 200-day moving average of $113.60.

BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; fabrication activities; and supplies proprietary and sole-source valves, manifolds, and fittings to naval and commercial shipping customers.

