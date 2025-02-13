Hemington Wealth Management Has $96,000 Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Hemington Wealth Management lessened its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 22.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 634 shares of the company’s stock after selling 179 shares during the quarter. Hemington Wealth Management’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $96,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Highline Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Collier Financial purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 93.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.07% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HSBC cut their target price on PepsiCo from $186.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. BNP Paribas cut their price objective on PepsiCo from $162.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $180.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $158.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.47.
PepsiCo Price Performance
PepsiCo stock opened at $143.99 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $163.68. The stock has a market cap of $197.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.72, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.54. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $141.51 and a 52 week high of $183.41.
PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $27.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.89 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.87% and a net margin of 10.43%. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
PepsiCo Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $1.355 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th. This represents a $5.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.99%.
PepsiCo Company Profile
PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.
Read More
