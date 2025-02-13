NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Shares Sold by Stanley Laman Group Ltd.

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. lessened its holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,109 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 893 shares during the quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $3,972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NXPI. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,865,446 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $803,432,000 after purchasing an additional 824,317 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC grew its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC now owns 3,167 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. grew its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. now owns 8,989 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,877,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Portfolio Design Labs LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Peterson Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Peterson Wealth Services now owns 1,998 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NXPI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $260.00 to $257.00 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $280.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $260.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $285.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $300.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NXP Semiconductors currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.45.

NXP Semiconductors Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NXPI opened at $219.79 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $213.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $228.68. NXP Semiconductors has a 1-year low of $198.21 and a 1-year high of $296.08. The company has a market cap of $55.86 billion, a PE ratio of 22.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.46.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 5th were issued a dividend of $1.014 per share. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.73%.

About NXP Semiconductors

(Free Report)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.