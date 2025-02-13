Sawgrass Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR)

Sawgrass Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 76,024 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,990 shares during the period. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,481,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Manchester Financial Inc. raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 74.9% during the third quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 3,272,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,537,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401,519 shares during the period. Hills Bank & Trust Co raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 2,338,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,122,000 after acquiring an additional 78,132 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 14.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,333,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,009,000 after acquiring an additional 296,177 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,070,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,338,000 after buying an additional 225,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davis R M Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 1,391,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,448,000 after buying an additional 15,021 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ BSCR opened at $19.47 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.56. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $19.01 and a 52 week high of $19.84.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 21st were issued a $0.0696 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 21st. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.07.

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027. The fund will unwind in December 2027 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

