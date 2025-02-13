Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Shares Acquired by Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,414 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $817,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Unilever in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Financial Life Planners acquired a new stake in shares of Unilever during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Unilever in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Unilever by 202.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in Unilever during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. 9.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Unilever Stock Performance

Shares of UL stock opened at $59.09 on Thursday. Unilever PLC has a fifty-two week low of $46.46 and a fifty-two week high of $65.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $57.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.39.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Unilever from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Erste Group Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Unilever in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.75.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

Featured Articles

