MGB Wealth Management LLC Sells 7,000 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

MGB Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 15.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 36,915 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,000 shares during the period. MGB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $1,277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DFAC. Beckerman Institutional LLC lifted its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Beckerman Institutional LLC now owns 107,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,735,000 after purchasing an additional 7,185 shares during the last quarter. Hidden Cove Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $329,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 155.1% during the 4th quarter. Keener Financial Planning LLC now owns 62,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after buying an additional 38,052 shares during the last quarter. GEM Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. GEM Asset Management LLC now owns 139,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,820,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the period. Finally, Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $432,000.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAC opened at $35.56 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.58. The company has a market cap of $30.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 1.00. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12 month low of $29.57 and a 12 month high of $36.66.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

