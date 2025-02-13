Wedbush Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Onestream

Onestream, Inc. (NASDAQ:OS – Free Report) – Wedbush cut their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Onestream in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 12th. Wedbush analyst D. Ives now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.00 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.02. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Onestream’s current full-year earnings is $0.04 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Onestream’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.08 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.26 EPS.

Get Onestream alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Onestream in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Onestream from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Onestream from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Onestream from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Onestream in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Onestream has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.28.

Onestream Stock Performance

OS opened at $24.17 on Thursday. Onestream has a fifty-two week low of $21.75 and a fifty-two week high of $35.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.04 and its 200 day moving average is $29.89.

Onestream (NASDAQ:OS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.05.

Insider Transactions at Onestream

In related news, CFO William A. Koefoed sold 13,765 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $412,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Craig Colby sold 280,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.71, for a total transaction of $8,318,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,709,787 shares of company stock worth $231,177,930.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Onestream during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,032,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Onestream in the third quarter valued at approximately $10,331,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Onestream during the third quarter valued at approximately $569,000. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Onestream in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,004,000. Finally, Temasek Holdings Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Onestream in the third quarter worth approximately $37,290,000.

Onestream Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

OneStream, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development of artificial intelligence (AI) based enterprise finance platform. The firm offers Digital Finance Cloud, an AI-enabled and extensible software platform that unifies core financial functions and operational data and processes. Its platform focuses on forming a comprehensive, dynamic, and predictive view of the entire enterprise, providing corporate leaders with the control, visibility, and agility required to proactively adjust business strategy and day-to-day execution.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Onestream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onestream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.