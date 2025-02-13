MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Shares Gap Up After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $34.37, but opened at $38.55. MGM Resorts International shares last traded at $39.46, with a volume of 3,833,370 shares.

The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.08. MGM Resorts International had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 5.23%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. BTIG Research downgraded MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on MGM Resorts International from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Capital One Financial lifted their price target on MGM Resorts International from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $53.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MGM Resorts International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.94.

Insider Activity at MGM Resorts International

In related news, Director Keith A. Meister sold 51,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.57, for a total transaction of $1,865,070.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,687,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $207,991,070.46. This represents a 0.89 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in MGM Resorts International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in MGM Resorts International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in MGM Resorts International by 104.1% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 806 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Eastern Bank purchased a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 47.8% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. 68.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MGM Resorts International Stock Up 14.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.81. The firm has a market cap of $11.72 billion, a PE ratio of 14.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 2.20.

About MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

