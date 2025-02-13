Bancorp 34, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BCTF) Short Interest Update

Bancorp 34, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BCTF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 300.0% from the January 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Bancorp 34 Stock Down 3.1 %

Bancorp 34 stock traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $13.50. 2,001 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,640. Bancorp 34 has a 12 month low of $8.15 and a 12 month high of $14.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $89.24 million, a PE ratio of -48.21 and a beta of 0.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.71.

Bancorp 34 Company Profile

Bancorp 34, Inc operates as the holding company for Bank 34 that offers various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, demand and time deposits, NOW accounts, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

