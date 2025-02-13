Bancorp 34, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BCTF) Short Interest Update

Bancorp 34, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BCTF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 300.0% from the January 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Bancorp 34 Stock Down 3.1 %
Bancorp 34 stock traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $13.50. 2,001 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,640. Bancorp 34 has a 12 month low of $8.15 and a 12 month high of $14.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $89.24 million, a PE ratio of -48.21 and a beta of 0.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.71.
Bancorp 34 Company Profile
