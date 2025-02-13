Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCN) Short Interest Update

Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCN – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 138,500 shares, a growth of 354.1% from the January 15th total of 30,500 shares. Currently, 7.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 4,810,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Cyclerion Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CYCN traded down $0.28 on Thursday, hitting $3.08. The stock had a trading volume of 41,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,024,027. Cyclerion Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.27 and a 1-year high of $9.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.96.

Get Cyclerion Therapeutics alerts:

About Cyclerion Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for serious diseases. It is developing Olinciguat, an orally administered vascular soluble guanylate cyclase (sGC) stimulator, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to out-license for cardiovascular diseases; and Praliciguat, a systemic sGC stimulator that is licensed to Akebia Therapeutics, Inc for the treatment of rare kidney disease.

Receive News & Ratings for Cyclerion Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cyclerion Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.