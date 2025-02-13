NexOptic Technology (CVE:NXO) Trading Down 20% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of NexOptic Technology Corp. (CVE:NXO – Get Free Report) dropped 20% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. Approximately 101,270 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 42% from the average daily volume of 71,111 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

NexOptic Technology Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.02. The firm has a market cap of C$3.90 million, a P/E ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 1.14.

NexOptic Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NexOptic Technology Corp., a technology company, develops artificial intelligence and imaging products. It engages in developing All Light Intelligent Imaging Solutions (ALIIS), a suite of intelligent imaging solution that processes raw images and video in real time; and NexCompress technological solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NexOptic Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexOptic Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.