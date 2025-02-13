Entain (LON:ENT) Stock Price Down 10% – Time to Sell?

Entain Plc (LON:ENT – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 10% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 653.80 ($8.14) and last traded at GBX 668.20 ($8.32). Approximately 80,156,039 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 1,589% from the average daily volume of 4,745,997 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 742.20 ($9.24).

A number of research firms recently commented on ENT. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,140 ($14.19) target price on shares of Entain in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on Entain from GBX 1,030 ($12.82) to GBX 1,010 ($12.57) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Entain currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,079.67 ($13.44).

The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 710.72 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 701.23. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,111.56, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.96.

In other Entain news, insider Ricky Sandler sold 4,334,882 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 806 ($10.03), for a total transaction of £34,939,148.92 ($43,489,107.44). 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Entain plc (LSE: ENT) is a FTSE100 company and is one of the world’s largest sports betting and gaming groups, operating both online and in the retail sector. The Group owns a comprehensive portfolio of established brands; Sports brands include BetCity, bwin, Coral, Crystalbet, Eurobet, Ladbrokes, Neds, Sportingbet, Sports Interaction, STS, SuperSport and TAB NZ; Gaming brands include Foxy Bingo, Gala, GiocoDigitale, Ninja Casino, Optibet, Partypoker and PartyCasino.

