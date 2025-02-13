Route1 (CVE:ROI) Shares Down 25% – Should You Sell?

Route1 Inc. (CVE:ROI – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 25% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.05. 373,400 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 1,105% from the average session volume of 30,988 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.91 million, a P/E ratio of -2.25 and a beta of -0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8,864.92, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.31.
Route1 Inc provides engineering and professional services using data capture technologies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers MobiKEY, a desktop secure remote access solution; DerivID, a credentials solution for PIV and CAC that validates the identity of mobile users; MobiNET aggregation gateway appliance; and DEFIMNET, a service delivery platform; and PocketValue P-3X, a secure storage token.
