UBS Group Increases Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) Price Target to $44.00

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at UBS Group from $39.00 to $44.00 in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. UBS Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 11.63% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on AR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Antero Resources from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Antero Resources in a report on Monday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Antero Resources from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Antero Resources from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $24.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.31.

AR opened at $39.42 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $12.26 billion, a PE ratio of 281.54 and a beta of 3.33. Antero Resources has a 1 year low of $20.56 and a 1 year high of $41.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.04.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.14. Antero Resources had a negative return on equity of 0.59% and a net margin of 1.03%. Sell-side analysts predict that Antero Resources will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Antero Resources by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 59,482 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,085,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Net Worth Advisory Group lifted its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Net Worth Advisory Group now owns 16,597 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC grew its position in Antero Resources by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 58,401 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,047,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Antero Resources by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,323 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,064 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. 83.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates in three segments: Exploration and Development; Marketing; and Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.

