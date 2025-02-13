Blackboxstocks (NASDAQ: BLBX) Holds 2024 Annual Meeting of Stockholders

Blackboxstocks Inc. recently conducted its 2024 Annual Meeting of Stockholders on February 7, 2025. During this event, several significant matters were presented and voted upon by the company’s stockholders. The key agenda items included the election of four directors to serve until the 2025 Annual Meeting of Stockholders or until their successors are duly elected and qualified. Additionally, the appointment of Victor Mokuolo CPA PLLC as the independent registered public accounting firm for Blackboxstocks for the fiscal year ending on December 31, 2024, was up for ratification.
The details of these proposals were extensively outlined in Blackboxstocks’ definitive proxy statement for the 2024 Annual Meeting, which was initially submitted to the Securities and Exchange Commission on November 13, 2023. This statement was later amended by Amendment No. 1 on December 27, 2024, and supplemented by a Proxy Statement Supplement on January 8, 2025.
Furthermore, outside of the aforementioned matters, no additional subjects were proposed for stockholder action during the meeting. Given the successful outcomes of the votes and the approval of the proposals, Blackboxstocks looks forward to continuing its operations under the leadership and oversight of the elected directors and the appointed accounting firm.
The report was duly signed on behalf of Blackboxstocks Inc. by Gust Kepler, President, and Chief Executive Officer, in accordance with the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, on February 10, 2025.
This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read Blackboxstocks’s 8K filing here.
About Blackboxstocks
Blackboxstocks Inc develops and markets financial technology and social media hybrid platform. The company offers Blackbox System, a subscription-based software as a service that provides real-time proprietary analytics and news for stock and options traders. Blackboxstocks Inc is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.
