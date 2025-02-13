Top Manufacturing Stocks Worth Watching – February 10th

BigBear.ai, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing, Salesforce, Oracle, ServiceNow, Danaher, and Pfizer are the seven Manufacturing stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Manufacturing stocks are investments in companies engaged in the production of goods through manual or mechanical processing, often involving the use of raw materials, labor, and machinery. These stocks are part of the industrial sector and can include a broad range of industries such as automotive, aerospace, machinery, and consumer goods manufacturing. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Manufacturing stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

BigBear.ai (BBAI)

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. provides artificial intelligence-powered decision intelligence solutions. It offers national security, supply chain management, and digital identity and biometrics solutions. The company also provides data ingestion, data enrichment, data processing, artificial intelligence, machine learning, predictive analytics, and predictive visualization solutions and services.

NYSE BBAI traded up $0.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $8.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 138,359,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,963,043. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of -9.65 and a beta of 3.17. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.41. BigBear.ai has a fifty-two week low of $1.16 and a fifty-two week high of $9.70.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BBAI

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSM)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

NYSE TSM traded up $1.49 during trading on Monday, hitting $207.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,749,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,187,189. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The company has a market cap of $1.08 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $204.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $187.79. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a fifty-two week low of $122.91 and a fifty-two week high of $226.40.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TSM

Salesforce (CRM)

Salesforce, Inc. provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Shares of Salesforce stock traded up $4.40 on Monday, reaching $330.23. 3,084,399 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,312,406. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Salesforce has a twelve month low of $212.00 and a twelve month high of $369.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $316.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.30, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $338.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $301.03.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CRM

Oracle (ORCL)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Shares of Oracle stock traded up $3.89 on Monday, reaching $178.35. 3,705,248 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,155,354. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65. Oracle has a twelve month low of $106.51 and a twelve month high of $198.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $498.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.52, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $170.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $164.68.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ORCL

ServiceNow (NOW)

ServiceNow, Inc. provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

Shares of ServiceNow stock traded up $14.89 on Monday, reaching $1,023.18. 571,846 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,646,762. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. ServiceNow has a twelve month low of $637.99 and a twelve month high of $1,198.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 149.80, a PEG ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1,080.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $966.85.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NOW

Danaher (DHR)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Shares of Danaher stock traded down $3.02 on Monday, reaching $203.75. 2,845,482 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,015,242. Danaher has a twelve month low of $203.17 and a twelve month high of $281.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.57, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $232.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $251.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DHR

Pfizer (PFE)

Pfizer Inc. discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

NYSE:PFE traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $26.06. The company had a trading volume of 21,006,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,045,211. Pfizer has a 1-year low of $24.48 and a 1-year high of $31.54. The firm has a market cap of $147.65 billion, a PE ratio of 18.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PFE

Featured Articles