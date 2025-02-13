Green Energy Stocks Worth Watching – February 10th

Darling Ingredients, Richardson Electronics, and Mercer International are the three Green Energy stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Green energy stocks refer to publicly traded company shares of organizations that focus on sustainable energy sources, such as solar, wind, hydro, and biofuels. These companies are involved in the development, production, or distribution of renewable energy technologies or services that aim to reduce carbon emissions and promote environmental sustainability. Investors who prioritize environmentally conscious investments may choose to invest in green energy stocks as a way to support and benefit from the growth of the renewable energy sector. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Green Energy stocks within the last several days.

Darling Ingredients (DAR)

Darling Ingredients Inc. develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

Darling Ingredients stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $39.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,943,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,126,740. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.51 and a 200-day moving average of $37.48. The stock has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a PE ratio of 22.99 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.41. Darling Ingredients has a one year low of $32.55 and a one year high of $48.39.

Richardson Electronics (RELL)

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. engages in the provision of engineered solutions, power grid and microwave tube, and related consumables worldwide. The Power and Microwave Technologies segment manufactures electron tubes and radio frequency (RF), microwave and power components used in semiconductor manufacturing equipment, RF, and wireless and industrial power applications, as well as various applications including broadcast transmission, CO2 laser cutting, diagnostic imaging, dielectric and induction heating, energy transfer, high voltage switching, plasma, power conversion, radar, and radiation oncology.

Shares of RELL stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $13.15. The stock had a trading volume of 29,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,757. Richardson Electronics has a 12-month low of $8.08 and a 12-month high of $15.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.42 million, a P/E ratio of 438.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.04.

Mercer International (MERC)

Mercer International Inc., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells northern bleached softwood kraft (NBSK) and northern bleached hardwood kraft (NBHK) pulp worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Pulp and Solid Wood. It manufactures, sells, and distributes pulp, electricity, and chemicals through pulp mills.

Shares of MERC stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $6.61. The stock had a trading volume of 37,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 232,739. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.79 and a quick ratio of 2.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $441.68 million, a P/E ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 1.29. Mercer International has a 12-month low of $5.33 and a 12-month high of $11.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.51.

