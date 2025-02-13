Music Stocks To Research – February 10th

Amazon.com, Apple, Alibaba Group, Spotify Technology, and Walt Disney are the five Music stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Music stocks refer to publicly traded companies involved in the music industry, such as record labels, streaming services, music publishers, and equipment manufacturers. Investors can buy shares in these companies to potentially profit from the growth and success of the music business. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Music stocks within the last several days.

Amazon.com (AMZN)

Amazon.com, Inc. engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Shares of AMZN traded up $3.83 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $232.98. The stock had a trading volume of 21,605,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,301,906. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $226.93 and its 200 day moving average is $200.86. Amazon.com has a 52-week low of $151.61 and a 52-week high of $242.52. The firm has a market cap of $2.45 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.15.

Apple (AAPL)

Apple Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL traded up $1.16 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $228.54. 15,628,412 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,495,605. Apple has a twelve month low of $164.07 and a twelve month high of $260.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.43 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.29, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $241.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $231.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Alibaba Group (BABA)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

BABA stock traded up $6.22 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $109.73. 27,627,375 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,467,727. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.79. Alibaba Group has a 1-year low of $68.36 and a 1-year high of $117.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $261.03 billion, a PE ratio of 22.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.31.

Spotify Technology (SPOT)

Spotify Technology S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

Shares of SPOT traded up $15.24 during trading on Monday, reaching $638.23. 1,049,177 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,086,333. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $493.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $415.80. Spotify Technology has a twelve month low of $228.07 and a twelve month high of $637.00. The stock has a market cap of $127.04 billion, a PE ratio of 107.16 and a beta of 1.63.

Walt Disney (DIS)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

DIS traded down $1.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $109.67. 4,300,294 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,382,799. The company has a market cap of $198.25 billion, a PE ratio of 35.69, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $111.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.26. Walt Disney has a 1-year low of $83.91 and a 1-year high of $123.74.

