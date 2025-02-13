Arcadium Lithium PLC Announces Merger Event with Rio Tinto Western Holdings Limited and Rio Tinto BM Subsidiary Limited

Arcadium Lithium PLC, a public limited company incorporated under the Laws of the Bailiwick of Jersey, revealed that on February 13, 2025, it has entered into a significant Transaction Agreement with Rio Tinto Western Holdings Limited and Rio Tinto BM Subsidiary Limited. The transaction will see the acquisition of all Company Shares, including ordinary shares valued at $1.00 per share, through a scheme of arrangement.

As part of the scheme of arrangement, all outstanding Company Shares, including those represented by CHESS depositary interests, will be transferred to the Buyer at the effective time. Shareholders will receive a cash sum of $5.85 per Company Share as part of the transaction.

Furthermore, in connection with this Transaction, Arcadium Lithium PLC made a crucial move by delivering a Notice of Merger Event to the Trustee and holders of the 4.125% Convertible Senior Notes due 2025 as outlined in the Indenture. This step emphasizes the company’s adherence to all necessary protocols concerning the transaction.

It is important to note that all information related to this disclosure is being provided in compliance with the securities regulations. The Company has emphasized that the announcement includes forward-looking statements that are subject to certain risks and uncertainties. Arcadium Lithium PLC does not undertake the obligation to update any such forward-looking statements beyond the date of this report.

Moreover, Arcadium Lithium PLC’s recent developments, particularly regarding the merger event, have implications for financial arrangements and future projections, warranting attention.

Investors and stakeholders are advised to refer to the full text of the disclosure form for comprehensive details on the transaction. For those interested, the attached Exhibit 99.1 provides additional information regarding the Merger Event and the process moving forward.

The corresponding exhibit outlines further details regarding the transaction, including key dates and obligations as per the terms of the Indenture. This notice serves to keep stakeholders informed about the forthcoming changes and ensures transparency throughout the process.

The highlighted merger event marks a significant development in Arcadium Lithium PLC’s trajectory, underscoring the company’s commitment to strategic growth and shareholder value enhancement.

Arcadium Lithium plc engages in the production of lithium chemicals products in the Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It offers battery-grade lithium hydroxide, lithium carbonate, butyllithium and high purity lithium metal for electric vehicles, electronics, agricultural, industrial, greases, polymers, pharmaceutical, battery, and aerospace applications.

