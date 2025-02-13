G&S Capital LLC Acquires 3,859 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

G&S Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 15.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,706 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,859 shares during the period. G&S Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $1,506,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 91.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,773,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,853,000 after purchasing an additional 6,101,266 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 44.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,232,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,293,000 after purchasing an additional 4,091,747 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 115.0% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,396,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,816,371 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 135.5% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,937,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,988,000 after buying an additional 1,689,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 95.9% during the 3rd quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,584,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,684,000 after buying an additional 1,265,161 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of EFV stock opened at $56.32 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.82. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a one year low of $49.15 and a one year high of $59.57. The firm has a market cap of $17.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.70.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

