Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. Has $365,000 Position in iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT)

Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report) by 11.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,883 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 690 shares during the quarter. Investment Partners Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust were worth $365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Avestar Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 83,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,409,000 after purchasing an additional 16,650 shares in the last quarter. Phraction Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Bitcoin Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,374,000. Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $229,000. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $492,000. Finally, Avion Wealth bought a new stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust in the fourth quarter worth $58,000.

iShares Bitcoin Trust stock opened at $55.16 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.15. iShares Bitcoin Trust has a 1-year low of $27.62 and a 1-year high of $61.75.

About iShares Bitcoin Trust

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

