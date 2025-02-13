Pathway Financial Advisers LLC Raises Holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Pathway Financial Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the quarter. Realty Income comprises about 1.6% of Pathway Financial Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $4,770,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its stake in shares of Realty Income by 75.4% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC raised its position in Realty Income by 133.3% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new stake in Realty Income during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 306.5% in the 4th quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 752 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its stake in shares of Realty Income by 54.5% in the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. 70.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on O. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Realty Income from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Realty Income from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Realty Income in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Realty Income from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Realty Income from $70.00 to $66.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.81.

Shares of NYSE:O opened at $54.10 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $53.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.22. Realty Income Co. has a 1 year low of $50.65 and a 1 year high of $64.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.35 billion, a PE ratio of 51.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.00.

The firm also recently announced a feb 25 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.264 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 3rd. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 301.91%.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

