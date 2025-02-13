Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) Issues Earnings Results

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.14), Zacks reports. Kornit Digital had a negative return on equity of 2.17% and a negative net margin of 21.00%. Kornit Digital updated its Q1 2025 guidance to EPS.

Kornit Digital Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ KRNT traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $29.61. 18,684 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 228,650. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of -33.67 and a beta of 2.02. Kornit Digital has a twelve month low of $13.59 and a twelve month high of $34.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.06.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KRNT. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Kornit Digital from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Kornit Digital from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Kornit Digital from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Kornit Digital in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.00.

Kornit Digital Company Profile

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. Its solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value-added services.

