Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) Announces Earnings Results

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.22), Zacks reports. Fastly had a negative return on equity of 13.24% and a negative net margin of 27.47%. Fastly updated its Q1 2025 guidance to -0.090–0.050 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance to -0.150–0.090 EPS.

Fastly Stock Down 25.1 %

Fastly stock traded down $2.53 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $7.54. 2,944,750 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,640,190. Fastly has a 1 year low of $5.52 and a 1 year high of $23.68. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.95 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 3.97 and a quick ratio of 3.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.11.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Fastly news, CTO Artur Bergman sold 16,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.25, for a total transaction of $105,762.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 6,138,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,368,125. This trade represents a 0.27 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd Nightingale sold 49,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.25, for a total transaction of $311,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,600,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,006,081.25. This represents a 3.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 260,152 shares of company stock valued at $2,287,883 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on FSLY. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Fastly from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Fastly from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Fastly from $5.50 to $7.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Fastly from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Fastly from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.85.

Fastly Company Profile

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

