Howard Bailey Securities LLC Has $363,000 Stock Holdings in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Howard Bailey Securities LLC cut its stake in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 521 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 34 shares during the period. Howard Bailey Securities LLC’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in HubSpot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,951,000. Certuity LLC bought a new position in HubSpot during the 4th quarter worth $227,000. Peterson Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Peterson Wealth Services now owns 1,577 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,099,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV acquired a new stake in HubSpot in the 4th quarter worth about $240,000. Finally, Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,661 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $713.79, for a total transaction of $82,085.85. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 61,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,668,958.41. This represents a 0.19 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 1,796 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $701.59, for a total value of $1,260,055.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,053,310.40. The trade was a 4.45 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 73,112 shares of company stock worth $51,432,627. 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HUBS. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of HubSpot from $860.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI raised their target price on HubSpot from $610.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on HubSpot from $570.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on HubSpot from $810.00 to $835.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on HubSpot from $650.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $747.92.

Shares of HubSpot stock opened at $784.84 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $731.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $616.53. HubSpot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $434.84 and a 12 month high of $811.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,906.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 43.94 and a beta of 1.72.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by ($1.98). HubSpot had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a negative return on equity of 1.16%. Analysts predict that HubSpot, Inc. will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

