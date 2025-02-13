Morris Financial Concepts Inc. Has $1.07 Million Position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

Morris Financial Concepts Inc. cut its holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report) by 36.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 42,933 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,106 shares during the quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $1,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DFAX. Hidden Cove Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $268,000. GEM Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. GEM Asset Management LLC now owns 147,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,673,000 after buying an additional 1,261 shares in the last quarter. FMB Wealth Management boosted its position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. FMB Wealth Management now owns 311,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,753,000 after buying an additional 58,729 shares during the last quarter. TFB Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 24,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after buying an additional 1,616 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Advisors Northwest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,686,000.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAX opened at $26.01 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.77. The company has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a PE ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 0.82. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52 week low of $23.68 and a 52 week high of $27.33.

About Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

