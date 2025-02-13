Tranquility Partners LLC Sells 225 Shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Tranquility Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 225 shares during the period. Tranquility Partners LLC’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $778,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 31.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,114,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,483,542,000 after purchasing an additional 2,898,242 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Raymond James by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,974,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $976,587,000 after acquiring an additional 54,265 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Raymond James by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,544,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $556,533,000 after acquiring an additional 488,245 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Raymond James by 0.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,351,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $531,013,000 after acquiring an additional 12,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Raymond James by 0.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,064,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,340,000 after purchasing an additional 7,121 shares in the last quarter. 83.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Raymond James Stock Performance

Shares of Raymond James stock opened at $161.14 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $161.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $32.93 billion, a PE ratio of 15.72, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.03. Raymond James has a 12 month low of $104.24 and a 12 month high of $174.32.

Raymond James Increases Dividend

Raymond James ( NYSE:RJF Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.31. Raymond James had a return on equity of 19.99% and a net margin of 14.06%. On average, research analysts predict that Raymond James will post 11.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a boost from Raymond James’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.51%.

Insider Activity at Raymond James

In related news, insider Bella Loykhter Allaire sold 1,170 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.43, for a total transaction of $198,233.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 80,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,625,730.03. This represents a 1.43 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tashtego S. Elwyn sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.47, for a total value of $1,594,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 32,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,212,755.36. This represents a 23.43 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 64,621 shares of company stock valued at $10,729,488. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RJF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of Raymond James from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Citigroup raised their price target on Raymond James from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Raymond James from $168.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Raymond James from $166.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Raymond James from $198.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Raymond James has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.09.

Raymond James Company Profile

(Free Report)

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

See Also

