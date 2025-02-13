Kickstand Ventures LLC. Lowers Stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Kickstand Ventures LLC. lessened its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,709 shares of the company’s stock after selling 144 shares during the quarter. Kickstand Ventures LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $3,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BIV. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 10.2% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,000 after buying an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $618,000. Acorn Creek Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 11.0% in the third quarter. Acorn Creek Capital LLC now owns 206,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,148,000 after buying an additional 20,441 shares in the last quarter. Investments & Financial Planning LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. Investments & Financial Planning LLC now owns 30,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,392,000 after buying an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LaFleur & Godfrey LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 7.0% in the third quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 3,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter.
BIV stock opened at $74.62 on Thursday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $72.95 and a one year high of $78.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $75.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.32.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).
