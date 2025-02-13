Research Analysts Offer Predictions for MOD Q4 Earnings

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Free Report) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q4 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Modine Manufacturing in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 12th. DA Davidson analyst M. Summerville expects that the auto parts company will post earnings of $0.99 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Modine Manufacturing’s current full-year earnings is $3.85 per share.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.13. Modine Manufacturing had a return on equity of 24.25% and a net margin of 6.31%.

Separately, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Modine Manufacturing from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st.

Shares of NYSE MOD opened at $97.42 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of 32.69, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 2.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.38. Modine Manufacturing has a twelve month low of $69.12 and a twelve month high of $146.84.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOD. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 567.6% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 227 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 97.8% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 544 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in Modine Manufacturing by 650.5% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 773 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Modine Manufacturing by 90.9% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,031 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,353 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. 95.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Modine Manufacturing

Modine Manufacturing Company provides thermal management products and solutions in the United States, Italy, Hungary, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Climate Solutions and Performance Technologies segments. The company offers heat transfer coils, including heat recovery and round tube plate fin coils; gas-fired, hydronic, electric and oilfired unit heaters; roof-mounted direct- and indirect-fired makeup air units; duct furnaces; infrared units; perimeter heating products; single packaged unit ventilators; modular chillers; air handler and condensing units; ceiling cassettes; evaporator unit coolers, remote condensers, fluid coolers, gas coolers, and dry and brine coolers; and motor and generator cooling coils, transformer oil coolers, radiators, dryers, and industrial heat exchangers.

