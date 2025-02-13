Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Position Boosted by Morris Financial Concepts Inc.

Morris Financial Concepts Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 100.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,602 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,301 shares during the quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bfsg LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 22,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $918,000 after buying an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 11,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 12,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 89,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,694,000 after buying an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP now owns 28,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares in the last quarter.

SCHF stock opened at $19.69 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $18.91 billion, a PE ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 0.87. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $18.08 and a 1 year high of $20.82. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.51.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

