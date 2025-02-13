6,363 Shares in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Purchased by MFG Wealth Management Inc.

MFG Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 6,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,308,000. Caterpillar accounts for 2.1% of MFG Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CAT. Retirement Guys Formula LLC boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC now owns 4,108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,490,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Avion Wealth raised its stake in Caterpillar by 70.5% during the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc boosted its position in Caterpillar by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $802,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Davidson Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,667 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,507,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jmac Enterprises LLC increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC now owns 960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $452.00 to $414.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $420.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Caterpillar from $455.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Evercore ISI upgraded Caterpillar from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $365.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Caterpillar from $515.00 to $490.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $383.13.

Caterpillar Stock Performance

Shares of CAT opened at $352.10 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $375.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $371.95. The stock has a market cap of $169.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.95, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $307.05 and a one year high of $418.50.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $5.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.97 by $0.17. Caterpillar had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 58.18%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 20.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 21st will be paid a $1.41 dividend. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 21st. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.56%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Caterpillar news, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 6,279 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $408.59, for a total value of $2,565,536.61. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,714,323.35. This represents a 15.76 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gerald Johnson purchased 100 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $398.57 per share, with a total value of $39,857.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,953 shares in the company, valued at $1,176,977.21. The trade was a 3.51 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

About Caterpillar

(Free Report)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.